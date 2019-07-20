Border Patrol arrests nine people working in Rangeley area

RANGELEY - The U.S. Border Patrol arrested nine people working in the Rangeley area this week, six of them for allegedly entering the country illegally.

All of the subjects were transported initially to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station, the agency announced via a press release. Two commercial vehicles allegedly used for transporting the nine individuals were seized pending final disposition. All nine individuals were based out of Massachusetts.

During processing, two men from the Dominican Republic were reportedly found to have entered the United States illegally through Texas; three Ecuadorians were allegedly found to have entered illegally through Arizona; and one Guatemalan man reportedly admitted to entering the United States illegally through Texas.

“It is not uncommon for us to encounter contract laborers from out of state traveling to Maine for work,” said Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Border Patrol in Maine. "One of the lesser-known results of our patrol activities is the safeguarding of local labor markets."

The six individuals that the Border Patrol says entered the United States illegally were entered into formal removal proceedings and transferred to the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement's Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Two of the remaining subjects, from Ecuador, were found to be lawfully admitted permanent residents. Border Patrol agents issued warnings for failing to carry registration documents. The last subject, a citizen of Spain, was lawfully admitted to the United States as a Visa Waiver Program participant. The subject was found to have violated the conditions of the VWP entry and was released pending departure from the Unites States.