Bridge Street closed in Phillips for culvert replacement

PHILLIPS - Bridge Street will be closed to through traffic until further notice, Town Manager Maureen Haley said Tuesday, as a culvert is replaced near the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad Depot.

The replacement is part of a Maine Department of Environmental Protection Water Bond grant tied to the Clean Water for Maine bond passed by state voters in 2014. The funds are designed to replace failing culverts and prevent washouts, open up fish spawning habitats and reduce erosion impact.

The Bridge Street culvert has had problems in the past. Last year, heavy rain and a collapsed beaver lodge resulted in the road being closed to through traffic in July.

Access to the SR&RL railroad is available at the end of Bridge Street off of Route 142.