Budget committee sticks with recommended library increase

FARMINGTON - The Budget Committee met Wednesday evening and stuck with their previously-approved recommendation for funding the library, as well as supporting a raise in selectmen pay.

The committee met Wednesday to discuss the Farmington Public Library budget, after the board presented a revised request at Tuesday's Board of Selectmen meeting totaling $187,094. That's down from the previously-requested $209,990, but still an increase from the 2016 budget of $149,500.

The Budget Committee previously voted to recommend the library receive an 11 percent increase, for a total budget of $165,945, rather than the $209,990.

On Tuesday, the board voted to recommend $157,723, an increase of a little more than $8,000 from the 2016 budget. They also voted to increase the selectmen stipend by $200. Selectman Michael Fogg made the motion after noting that it's been 11 years since the last raise. Both votes were split 3 to 2: Selectmen Stephan Bunker and Andy Buckland were opposed to the library vote, while Chair Joshua Bell and Buckland were opposed to the stipend raise.

The extra Budget Committee meeting was scheduled after the presentation of the revised library budget and the selectmen stipend increase. The committee followed along with with the board's recommendation regarding the $248,202 expenditure for administration, including the stipend, but stuck with its own, 11 percent figure for the library contribution.

As recommended by selectmen, that would leave the 2017 municipal operating budget totaling $5,616,461, which is an increase of $195,430, or 3.61 percent over 2016's budget.

As recommended by the committee, the proposed budget stands at $5,624,233, for a $203,202 or 3.75 percent increase.

Both recommendations will appear on the town meeting warrant. Voters will have the final say this spring.