Busy UMF athletics weekend to raise funds for those impacted by explosion

FARMINGTON - With numerous games taking place this Saturday, Sept. 28, athletes from the University of Maine at Farmington have come together to support their community with a donation table for the affected families of last week's explosion. Tables will be set up at both the men and women's soccer games with all donations going to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's LEAP Explosion fund, Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association Fund, Farmington Disaster Relief Fund, and the Larry Lord Fund.

Games will be taking place not only for the UMF soccer teams, but for softball, baseball, lacrosse and rugby. Students and supporters will be wearing red in honor of Farmington.

"Farmington is close to all of our hearts here at UMF and we want to use our resources and position to help all the people that were affected in this tragedy," men's soccer coach Blake Hart said.