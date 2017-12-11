Cancellations and postponements for Dec. 12-13

A storm is currently forecast to drop several inches of snow and other precipitation through Tuesday, Dec. 12 and possibly into Wednesday, Dec. 13. A number of cancellations and/or postponements have already come in. You can list your event's postponement or cancellation by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

The RSU 9 school board meeting set for Dec. 12 has been cancelled. Another date has not been announced yet.

The Flagstaff RSU school board meeting set for Dec. 12 has been postponed until Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stratton School.

An open house for retiring Franklin Savings Bank president Peter Judkins has been postponed until Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at FSB's main office.

Western Maine Transportation has cancelled the inaugural run of its second Tuesday bus to Rangeley, due to all riders cancelling their trips. The next (and now first) Rangeley bus run will take place on Jan. 9.