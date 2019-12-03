Cancellations and postponements for Dec. 3 storm

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due today's weather. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

All after-school activities have been canceled for RSU 9.

Due to weather, the 5:30 p.m. JV and 7 p.m. Varsity Scrimmage between MBHS & Mountain Valley has been cancelled for this evening.

The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon is closed today because of the snow.

All state offices closed today, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. In light of worsening weather conditions, Governor Janet Mills has directed that all State of Maine offices be closed today, Tuesday, December 3, 2019: "With the snowfall intensifying and winds growing stronger in the coming hours, driving conditions will only become more difficult and dangerous," said Gov. Janet Mills. "Given the severe inclement weather, I have directed state offices closed for the day. I urge all Maine people to avoid driving if possible and, for those who must, I urge you to do so with caution and to provide ample space to our road maintenance crews and first responders as they work to clear and keep our roads safe."