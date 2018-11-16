Cancellations for Friday: Offices, libraries close

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the storm that hit Franklin County Thursday evening. To add an event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

The Chesterville Town Office will be closing at 2 p.m. today.

Farmington Public Library will be closed today, Nov. 16.

Wilton Free Public Library will be closed today, Nov. 16.

SugarWood Gallery's Open House Reception for Ramona du Houx scheduled for Friday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 25 from 1 4 p.m.

No school in RSU 9.

No school in MSAD 58.

No school in RSU 73.

No school in RSU 78.

All WMCA offices will be closed Friday Nov. 16, 2018 due to inclement weather.

The UMF FRC is closed Friday, Nov. 16, until noon.

Farmington District Court is closed.

Phillips Town Office is closed.