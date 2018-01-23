Cancellations and postponements for Jan. 23: Meetings rescheduled

A storm has dropped several inches of snow and other precipitation from Monday, Jan. 22 and into Tuesday, Jan. 23. Cancellations and postponements will be listed here. They can be submitted by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 23 has been postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office. FMI 778-3156.

The Phillips Board of Selectmen has decided to postpone tonight's regularly-scheduled meeting until next Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The Strong Public Library will be closed today.

The Jay-Niles Memorial Library will be closed today.

The Wilton Free Public Library will be closed today due to the weather.

The Jim Ditzler Public Library in New Sharon is closed today.

The Phillips Town Office is currently closed.

The Farmington Public Library will be closed today, Jan. 23.

Western Maine Community Action Franklin County Offices will be closed today, Jan. 23.

There will be no school in RSU 9 today, Tuesday, Jan. 23.

There will be no school in RSU 58 today, Tuesday, Jan. 23.

There will be no school in RSU 73 today, Tuesday, Jan. 23.