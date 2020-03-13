Cancellations and postponements relating to COVID-19

The Daily Bulldog has been receiving a number of cancellations over the past couple of days, many citing recent announcements from the Maine Center for Disease Control regarding the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. We will consolidate those cancellations here, organized by the events' originally-scheduled dates and try to keep this list updated. Cancellations, postponements or alterations in service availability may be emailed to the Bulldog at editor@dailybulldog.

Local cancellations/postponements

The Wine & Cheese Reception for artist Morgain Bailey scheduled for today: Friday, March 13, has been cancelled. We hope to reschedule by the end of April. Call ahead in the coming weeks as programs may or may not be held depending on the developing guidelines regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state of Maine.

The Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Church have cancelled their St. Patrick’s Dinner that had been scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

The Farmington Contra Dance scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been cancelled out of concern for the COVID-19 virus's emergence in Maine. The dance series will resume when it is safe to do so.

The Chili-Chowder Supper scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, at the Vienna Community Center has been postponed, until further notice.

The Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, on Monday, March 16 at the Chesterville Town Office, as well as the “Bake Sale” on Friday, March 20 at the Chesterville Town Office, both sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers, have both been cancelled.

The Mt. Blue Regional School District Music Department Chorus Festival on March 18 and Orchestra Celebration on March 19 have been cancelled. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For any additional information, please contact your music teacher or contact Lindsay Burke at LBurke@mtbluersd.org.

Temple Historical Society's "Temple's Got Talent" program scheduled for March 21 is cancelled and will be held another time to be announced.

Due to health concerns, and venue availability, the Farmington Rotary Price is Right fundraiser has been postponed until this fall. The event was scheduled to take place on March 28 at Mt. Blue campus.

Local services cancelled/altered

Franklin Memorial Hospital is temporarily suspending the use of its conference rooms to outside groups such as self-help groups and classes, effective Saturday, March 14, in the wake of concerns over the respiratory illness coronavirus/COVID-19 inching its way into the state. “This suspension is being done out of an abundance of caution,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but our primary focus is to keep our patients and staff safe.” Anyone with questions may call Jennifer Stevens in the education department at 779-2381. To learn more about coronavirus/COVID-19 visit https://mainehealth.org/healthy-communities/coronavirus

Franklin Health Pediatrics announces that the practice is temporarily suspending walk-in urgent care services for its established patients effective Monday, March 16. A parent of a child with an urgent care condition is asked to call the practice first so staff can triage in the event that any concerns about coronavirus arise based on screening questions. “With the announcement of the first COVID-19 case in Maine in Androscoggin County, we are making this change so we can deliver the right care to sick patients while protecting others,” said Mavis Dubord, VP practice operations. The Maine Center for Disease Control recommends that anyone who develops a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and has recently been to an area with an active coronavirus outbreak area should contact their primary care provider first and not show up announced at a doctor’s office or emergency department. Anyone uncertain about the severity of a problem, is always welcome to call the practice at 778-0482. Even when the office is closed, there is always a provider on call for consultation.

Statewide notices