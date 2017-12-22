Cancellations due to Friday evening’s storm

Cancellations or postponements associated with the winter storm hitting Franklin County Friday night. Cancellations can be emailed here.

The Farmington Winter Farmers Market, Saturday, Dec. 23, is canceled due to storm. There will be a market on Dec 30, if weather allows. The Farmington Winter Market is held at the Farmington Grange Hall in West Farmington, on Saturday’s from 10 to 1.

The Wilton Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 23 due to storm conditions. The Transfer Station will be open on Sunday, Dec. 24 the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Farmington Public Library will be closed today due to the storm.