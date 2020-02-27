Cancellations for Feb. 27: Schools closed, delayed

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due today’s winter storm. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

No school today, Feb. 27, in RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld).

No school today, Feb. 27, in MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong).

Two-hour delay today, Feb. 27, in RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls). No morning pre-K.

The cross-stitching/knitting/crocheting event this Thursday, Feb. 27 at Twice Sold Tales has been cancelled due to weather.

The Franklin County government offices are closed today.

Due to the forecast heavy snowstorm the Phillips Town Office will be closed today.



The Warming Center at Old South Church will be closed today, Feb. 27, due to the winter storm.

Franklin County Animal Shelter is closed today, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

The Jim Ditzler New Sharon Memorial Library is closed.

The Wilton Free Public Library will be closed today.

The Farmington Public Library is closed today.

The Strong Public Library is closed today.

The Chesterville Town Office will be open from 5pm to 7pm today. The Selectmen Meeting will start at 6:30pm.

The Phillips Transfer Station has been closed due to the storm.

The town office of Strong is closing at noon.

Western Maine Community Action (WMCA) Franklin Offices County will be closing at 1 p.m. on February 27, 2020.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library is closing at 2 p.m. today, Feb.27 due to the Winter Storm Warning for Franklin County.

