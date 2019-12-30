Cancellations for the Dec. 31 storm

Any cancellations or postponements can be emailed to editor@dailybulldog.com.

UMF Fitness & Recreation Center will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31 because of the storm. The FRC will remain closed for the New Year's holiday and reopen on Thursday at 5:30 a.m.

Due to the Tuesday, Dec. 31 forecasted weather, all Mt. Blue High School's student athletic activities will be canceled.

The Special Board meeting of the RSU 9 school board has been canceled tonight due to weather. Agenda items will be moved to the next meeting in January.

Due to the inclement weather, the monthly meeting for the Town of New Sharon Planning Board will not be held tonight. Once scheduled, the next meeting date will be published on the town calendar and will be posted on the local store bulletin board.