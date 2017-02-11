Cancellations for this weekend

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to another winter storm. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Saturday, Feb. 11: The public supper and chocolate dessert silent auction scheduled for this evening at the First Congregational Church, Main Street, Wilton, has been postponed to Saturday, April 8.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Phillips Community Church: Saturday night Feb. 11 Valentine Community Potluck cancelled.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Phillips Community Church Feb. 12 Sunday service cancelled.