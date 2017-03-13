Cancellations for Tuesday, March 14

It appears that winter isn't done with us quite yet. With weather services predicting significant snowfall Tuesday, March 14, the Daily Bulldog will be posting postponements and cancellations here. Notices can be emailed to editor@dailybulldog.com to be included on this list.

Postponed - Due to the impending snow on Tuesday, the Garden Angel meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 is being postponed to Tuesday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. in the Franklin County Extension Office. FMI 778-3156.

Postponed - The New Sharon Water District has had to postpone their public meeting on March 14 to Tuesday, March 21 at 5 pm, due to the probable snow storm and other commitments.

Cancelled - The Chesterville Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 has been cancelled.