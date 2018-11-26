Cancellations for Tuesday, Nov. 27

Cancellations and postponements related to Tuesday's snowstorm will be posted here. To add an event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Chesterville town office will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 27 due to the storm.

The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers are cancelling the Tuesday, Nov. 27 meeting due to the impending weather.

Due to the incoming inclement weather, the Nov. 27 Farmington Board of Selectmen’s meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Dec. 4.