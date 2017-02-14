Cancellations & Postponements: Feb. 15

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the weather for Wednesday, Feb. 15. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Due to weather, the Mallett School Food Pantry distribution for Wednesday, Feb. 15 has been postponed to Friday, Feb. 17 at the Mallett School cafeteria from 3:30-4:45 or while our supplies last. The next Pantry will be Wednesday March 15, 3:45-4:45, at the Mallett School cafeteria.