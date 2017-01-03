Cancellations & postponements for Jan. 3

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the snow and ice storm expected on Tuesday, Jan. 3. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: RSU 9 is canceling all after school activities today which includes the 21st Century Program and Adult Education classes.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: All Mt. Blue High School athletic activities are cancelled for today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the weather. This includes all games and practices. The boys and girls basketball games scheduled for this evening vs. Skowhegan have been re-scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 for the same departure and game times.