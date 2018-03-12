Cancellations & postponements for March 13 snowstorm

Another nor'easter is expected to bring significant snowfall to western Maine Tuesday, March 13, and we've begun to receive cancellations. You can list your event's postponement or cancellation by emailing editor@dailybulldog.com.

The Phillips selectmen meeting on March 13 has been postponed to March 20.

The state has cancelled all Bureau of Motor Vehicles driver license exams scheduled for March 13. Any applicant who is concerned about the expiration date of his/her driver license permit due to the rescheduling of the exam should contact the Driver License Examination & Scheduling Unit at 624-9000, Ext. 52119.

Due to the anticipated storm, the Farmington selectmen’s meeting on March 13 has been postponed to Thursday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m.