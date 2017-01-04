Postponements & Cancellations: RSU 9, MSAD 58, RSU 73 schools closed Wednesday

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the snow and ice storm expected on Tuesday, Jan. 3. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: WMCA Franklin County Offices will open at 10 a.m. today.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) schools closed.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: MSAD 58 (Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong) has cancelled school today.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld) has cancelled school.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Due to weather, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Membership Committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow morning (Jan. 4) has been rescheduled. The Membership Committee will meet on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8 am in the Chamber office. Anyone is welcome to join us at this meeting and bring your ideas. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Penny Meservier at 778-4215 or Shannon Smith, Membership Committee Chairperson at 778-4726.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Wilton Selectboard meeting is cancelled for tonight. Will be held on Jan. 17.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: The Farmington Board of Selectmen meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 3 has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: The New Sharon Select Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today has been postponed until 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the town office, 11 School Lane.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: RSU 9 is canceling all after school activities today which includes the 21st Century Program and Adult Education classes.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: All Mt. Blue High School athletic activities are cancelled for today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the weather. This includes all games and practices. The boys and girls basketball games scheduled for this evening vs. Skowhegan have been re-scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 for the same departure and game times.