Carrabassett Valley police officer charged with assault

FARMINGTON - A Carrabassett Valley Police Department officer has been charged with domestic violence assault, following an incident that allegedly occurred in Farmington.

Corrado Ceccarelli, 55 of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, a misdemeanor, by Farmington Police Detective Darin Gilbert on Tuesday.

According to FPD Deputy Chief Shane Cote, police received a complaint Tuesday morning regarding an incident that is alleged to have occurred in Farmington on the Fairbanks Road at 8:30 p.m. Monday evening. Cote declined to specify the nature of the alleged behavior that led to the complaint.

Gilbert investigated the complaint and then arrested Ceccarelli on the misdemeanor domestic assault charge on Tuesday. Ceccarelli was later released from Franklin County Detention Center on $250 cash bail.

CVPD Chief Mark Lopez confirmed that Ceccarelli is employed as a Carrabassett Valley police officer. Ceccarelli has been suspended, pending an investigation.