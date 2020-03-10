Carrabassett Valley voters to decide on fire station

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Residents will decide on the construction of a new fire station, marijuana-related ordinances and a proposed $2.62 million municipal budget at the annual town meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting will be held Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Outdoor Center. Elections, and some other housekeeping articles, were voted on by residents during the March 3 Presidential Primary/state referendum. Incumbent Selectman John Reynolds was elected to the Board of Selectmen, running unopposed, as was Robert Briggs and Gregory Roux as Sanitary District Trustees and Deirdre Frey and Merideth Swallow to the School Committee.

With Sugarloaf planning to retake possession of the two-bay garage that served as the Carrabassett Valley Fire Department's mountain station since 1983, Article 22 would authorize the purchase of 2.1 acres of land from Sugarloaf for $1 and the construction of a $1.52 million fire station. The 6,384 square foot station, which would include space for dispatchers and the Carrabassett Valley Police Department if a decision is eventually made to relocate those departments, would be located across from Elderberry Way, near the town's sand and salt building.

The station would be paid for via $212,800 out of the Fire Station Reserve Account and $1.31 million in borrowed funds. At an estimated interest rate of 3.67 percent for an estimated 30-year bond, the $1.31 million would generate $788,352 in interest. The town will also be retiring a 15-year debt service payment on a ladder truck this year.

If approved, construction on the station would begin this year.

Also on the town meeting warrant are two articles dealing with marijuana commercial businesses in Carrabassett Valley. Article 71 would ask voters if they approved of licensing and zoning ordinances allowing for up to two marijuana retail stores to operate in town. Article 72 would allow up to two other marijuana businesses - cultivation, manufacturing or testing - to operate in the town's Light Industrial zoning area. According to the annual town report written by Town Manager Dave Cota, if all of the ordinances are approved at Wednesday's meeting, a lottery would be utilized to determine who could receive licenses. An initial lottery would be for Carrabassett Valley residents only, while a second lottery would be held for any remaining licenses after that.

The proposed budget represents a $31,799 decrease in municipal expenditures, down to $2.62 million, largely on the elimination of funding for the Fire Station Reserve Account, previously a $60,000 item. With the anticipated increase in the school budget of $124,000, as well as the town's share of the Franklin County Tax, Cota said that the town's mil rate would likely increase by 1.5 to 2 percent. He noted in his report that such an increase would represent the first in several years and would follow last year's decrease.