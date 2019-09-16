Changes for Farmington Fair schedule announced

FARMINGTON - Organizers at the Farmington Fair have announced changes to this week's schedule, in the wake of today's cancellation.

The fair will open Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the morning, as previously planned. Harness racing will begin at 2 p.m., as scheduled.

Drag Your Neighbor will now take place Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

A ride special will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19: from 5 to 10 p.m., all rides will be $15.

The fair runs through Saturday, Sept. 21. More information can be seen here.