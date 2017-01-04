Charges dismissed against Jay man due to insufficient evidence

FARMINGTON - All charges have been dismissed against a Jay man accused of sexual abuse in May, with the state indicating there was insufficient evidence to sustain the charges.

Steven Dumeny, 33 of Jay had been arrested and charged by Jay Police Department in May, after the New York State Police provided them with information about an incident which had allegedly occurred in December 2015. Appearing in court in May for an initial appearance, Dumeny "adamantly" denied the charges through his attorney. The Franklin County Grand Jury did not review the case, prior to the state dismissing all charges in November.

According to court documents, charges were dismissed without prejudice on Nov. 8 by the District Attorney's Office. The reason cited for the dismissal was that there was insufficient evidence to proceed.