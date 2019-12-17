Charges reduced against Kingfield residents for early-morning altercation

FARMINGTON - Two Kingfield residents were charged with misdemeanor assault by the District Attorney's Office, following last week's arrest in relation to an altercation between a Kingfield resident and a group of men snowmobiling behind his house.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan, a 36-year-old Kingfield resident called in the complaint at approximately 3:08 a.m. on Dec. 11. Morgan spoke with the resident, who initially declined medical assistance, and observed that he had a bruised and swollen right eye and was bleeding from the nose. The resident told Morgan that he had been woken up by three men that were reportedly riding snowmobiles and a lawn mower in the field behind his house. The resident yelled at the men, who he said responded by yelling back and then, after starting down toward the West Kingfield Road, continued to ride through the area.

The resident told the deputy that he then put his child in his car and drove over to another residence on the West Kingfield Road and began speaking to the three men. At that point, he said, one of the men attacked him and, while he tried to defend himself, another put an arm around his neck. Later, the resident did go to Franklin Memorial Hospital where, he told Morgan, he was informed that his nose and right eye socket were broken.

Morgan spoke to all three men, who said that the altercation had become physical when one of the men - statements differed on who - put a hand on the resident's chest at the West Kingfield Road address. The Kingfield resident told Morgan that he had fallen unconscious and awoken to Eaton and Ross punching and kicking him; Eaton and Ross denied that occurred.

Eric Eaton, 22, and Matthew Ross, 20, both of Kingfield, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, Wednesday evening by Morgan. The charges later filed by the DA's Office were misdemeanors, alleging bodily injury and/or offensive physical contact on the part of Eaton and Ross against the resident.