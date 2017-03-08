Chesterville elections are March 13

CHESTERVILLE - Residents will shape the new Board of Selectmen a couple weeks in advance of the town meeting this year, with polls opening Monday, March 13 at the town office.

Three seats are up for reelection this year. Board Chair Guy Iverson is running for reelection against challenger Edward Hastings IV for a 3-year term.

Newcomers to the board Amber-Jean Fuller and Ross Clair are running for the single year remaining on Selectman Paul Caldwell's term. Caldwell left in December, leaving the board with four members for the last three months.

Selectman Tyler Jenness is running unopposed for his 1-year term.

Polls are open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the town office on Monday, March 13. The annual town meeting is Monday, March 27.