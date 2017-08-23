Chesterville man dies after fall from bridge

CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP - The death of a Chesterville man is being investigated by Maine State Police this week, after he reportedly fell from a bridge at a campground in northern Franklin County.

According to MSP Trooper Keith Barton, Robert Clough Jr., 56 of Chesterville, was last seen leaving a party between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening at the Natanis Point Camp Ground in Chain of Ponds Township. Clough is believed to have been crossing a bridge without rails when he fell. He fell approximately 5 feet headfirst onto a blunt object; his body was discovered by his friends.

The death is being termed accidental and foul play is not suspected. The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating and will be determining the cause of death.