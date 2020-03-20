Chesterville postpones town meeting, elections

CHESTERVILLE - The Town of Chesterville would like to provide some information to assist our residents while the Town Office remains closed. While the actual building is closed to the public (including any scheduled rentals or community events), the staff will continue to respond to resident’s questions and concerns through phone and email. Please call us at 778-2433 and leave a message or send an email to www.townofchesterville@myfairpoint.net.

Town Meeting and Elections have been postponed. Elections have been rescheduled for Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall. The Town Meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. Absentee ballots are available through the Town Office. Please call to have one mailed to you.

To Re-register Your Snowmobile or ATV, please use this link To obtain a Hunting and/or Fishing License use the on-line service from Inland Fisheries and Wildlife at this link.

To Register Vehicles, Motorcycles or Trailers. Re-registrations can be done through this link. Please keep in mind that the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has closed. LD 2167 can be read in its entirety here. It allows for expired licenses and registrations to extend for 30 days after the end of the public health emergency (registrations for motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), watercraft and dogs issued by the municipality).

Code Enforcement can be reached at 242-6798 or www.chestervillecodes@gmail.com

Our Assessor can be reached at 399-1663 or www.chestervilleassessor@myfairpoint.net

To Pay Your Taxes. You can make a payment online here. There is also the option of mailing in your payments to the Town of Chesterville, 409 Dutch Gap Rd, Chesterville, ME 04938. If you would like a receipt sent to you, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. Please also include your phone number on your payment in case there are any questions.

The Transfer Station will remain operational. Their hours are Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please remember that the employees who work there will be following the CDC’s recommendations and will be maintaining physical distancing. Public Works/Highway can be contacted at 320-9919. Re-opening dates will be evaluated to ensure employee and resident safety.

As always, please contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have; remember that contacting us directly is the best way to obtain accurate information. Our website www.townofchesterville.me and Facebook page are also available and up to date.