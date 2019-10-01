Child injured in Monday’s crash reportedly doing well

FARMINGTON - The five-year-old boy that was struck by a vehicle on the New Vineyard Road Monday morning is reportedly doing well at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

According to Farmington Police Deputy Chief Shane Cote, an investigation by Office Ryan Rosie had determined that the flashing lights on the school bus weren't active when the child was struck. The incident was reported at 8:14 a.m., when the bus was in the southbound lane on Route 27, known locally as the New Vineyard Road.

The child was crossing the road when he was struck by a 2017 Ford pickup truck that was traveling north, according to Cote. The operator of that vehicle was Thomas Bessey, 39 of Madison.

The child was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS and later was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with a reported leg injury. Cote said that the department had heard from the child's parents and that he was reportedly doing well.

No other students were harmed and all were transported to school without further incident.