Child waiting for bus struck by vehicle

FARMINGTON - A six-year-old child was injured this morning while waiting for a Regional School Unit 9 bus on the New Vineyard Road, Farmington police said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The child was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with an apparent leg injury, police said in a brief statement, after he or she was struck by a vehicle on the New Vineyard Road. Police responded at 8:15 a.m. this morning, with Farmington Fire Rescue closing the roadway for less than an hour.

RSU 9 indicated on their Facebook page that the student was injured by another vehicle while waiting for the bus at a stop. No other students were harmed and all were transported to school.

Farmington police are investigating the incident.