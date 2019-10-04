Commissioners approve interim director for communications center

FARMINGTON - County commissioners approved the appointment of an interim director for the Franklin County Regional Communications Center, following an executive session held Thursday afternoon.

Amanda Simoneau, the deputy director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, was appointed interim director of the communications center by the unanimous vote of Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong and Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton. Simoneau will begin working at the center at an interim basis immediately, County Clerk Julie Magoon said Friday.

Simoneau will work with Somerset County Communications Director Michael Smith and Communications Deputy Director Tammy Barker over the next week that the Somerset County officials are assisting the Franklin County dispatch center. Somerset County extended an offer of assistance following the Sept. 16 explosion on the Farmington Falls Road.

CL Folsom, the communications director for Franklin County, is out on leave, and other employees have requested leaves. While Smith and Barker have been working at the dispatch center over the past few days, Magoon said that a Franklin County official was necessary to handle payroll and other personnel-related matters.