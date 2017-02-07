Condominium fire draws firefighters to Saddleback

[UPDATE 7:54 PM] SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - A fire at Rock Pond Condominiums near Saddleback Mountain drew most of the county's departments northward Tuesday evening, with two units reported destroyed and another damaged.

Farmington Fire Deputy Chief Tim Hardy, reached by phone as departments began clearing the scene, said that initially-responding crews appeared to limit significant damage to three units in total: two destroyed and another damaged.

Initially reported after 4 p.m., the blaze had been knocked down within approximately three hours. Eustis, Phillips and Carrabassett Valley had remained behind with Rangeley Fire Department, the first responding unit, to conduct mopping up operations along Rock Pond Road. Several other departments had been released by RFD Chief Tim Pellerin.

No one has been reported being injured as a result of the fire. The condos were believed to be empty when the fire was reported.

Hardy said the initially responding firefighters had done a "terrific job" preventing the fire from spreading beyond the three units. He noted that crews had to haul water from the intersection of Dallas Plantation Road and Route 4 down to the site.

A number of local-area fire departments are converging at a condominium complex near Saddleback Mountain this evening, following reports of a structure fire.

Sgt. Kenneth Grimes of the Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that a structure fire had been reported in a condominium near Saddleback, and that his office would begin investigating this evening. Initial reports came in just after 4 p.m.

More details on this story will be posted when they become available.