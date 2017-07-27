Crash near road construction sends one to hospital

PHILLIPS - A Canaan woman was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital this morning, after her vehicle was struck head-on on Route 4 by a driver that reportedly did not follow the instructions of a road construction flagger.

At roughly 8:17 a.m. this morning, a grey Ford pickup truck operated by Bruce Wilcox, 83 of Phillips, was traveling south on Route 4 near the Phillips Elementary School. As Wilcox passed through a construction zone, he reportedly failed to return to his lane despite being instructed to due so by a flagger. The pickup truck Wilcox was operating struck two other vehicles traveling north on Route 4.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Scovil and Sgt. Nathan Bean responded to the scene, along with Phillips Fire Department and NorthStar EMS. The operator of the gold Chrysler that was initially struck, Lillian Harvey, 61 of Canaan, was transported to FMH by NorthStar EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The operator of the second vehicle that was struck, a silver Chevrolet pickup truck, and his four passengers was not hurt in the crash.

Both Wilcox's truck and Harvey's vehicle were towed from the scene.