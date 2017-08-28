Crashes result in OUI charges, injuries

FARMINGTON - Two men were arrested for operating under the influence Sunday evening, after police say both were involved in separate crashes.

Jeffrey Lewis, 31 of Hampden, was arrested on the charge of operating under the influence after police say his sports utility vehicle was involved in a crash on the Wilton Road Sunday evening. According to Farmington police, Lewis' southbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a car traveling in the opposite direction, north of the intersection with Red Schoolhouse Road.

The operator of the second vehicle, Casey Bragg, 39 of Farmington, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Her passenger was not transported but later did go to the hospital.

Lewis was arrest on the charge of OUI and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

In a separate incident earlier that evening, a second man was arrested for OUI following a motor vehicle crash. Herbert Mosher, 21 of Temple, reportedly lost control of his vehicle on the Town Farm Road, resulting in it leaving the roadway, entering a ditch and rolling over, striking a utility pole. Neither Mosher nor his single passenger were injured in the crash.

Mosher was charged with OUI and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

In addition to Farmington police, Farmington Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS responded to both scenes.