Crowell Pond Fishing Derby cancelled due to ice conditions

NEW SHARON - Due to warm weather conditions and rain, the annual Crowell Pond Fishing Derby scheduled for March 4 has been cancelled.

According to Cape Cod Hill School Principal Darlene Paine, the warm temperatures over the past week, as well as those forecasted for this week, resulted in concerns about the safety of the ice on the pond. It is the second year in a row the event has been cancelled due to ice conditions.

The derby is the primary fundraiser for Cape Cod Hill School's Parent/Teacher Organization, raising approximately $1,500 through the sale of attendance and raffle tickets.