Dallas Plantation Annual Meeting postponed, office open with restrictions

DALLAS PLANTATION - Dallas Plantation’s annual meeting is postponed until compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders can be met for public gatherings.

The Plantation’s office is open with restrictions: serving one person at a time and face masks are required. Business can also be conducted via mail, email or phone. Absentee ballots for the upcoming election are now available.

Phone: 864-5991

Email: dallasplt@myfairpoint.net

Mail: PO Box 460, Rangeley, ME 04970