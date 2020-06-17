Franklin Countys First News

Dallas Plantation Annual Meeting postponed, office open with restrictions

June 17, 2020

DALLAS PLANTATION - Dallas Plantation’s annual meeting is postponed until compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders can be met for public gatherings.

The Plantation’s office is open with restrictions: serving one person at a time and face masks are required. Business can also be conducted via mail, email or phone. Absentee ballots for the upcoming election are now available.

Phone: 864-5991
Email: dallasplt@myfairpoint.net
Mail: PO Box 460, Rangeley, ME 04970

