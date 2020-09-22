Dallas Plantation annual meeting to vote on warrant and petitioned marijuana ordinance

DALLAS PLANTATION - The town's annual meeting has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. on the Dallas Townhouse grounds, 436 Dallas Hill Rd. to act on the Annual Warrant for fiscal year 2020/21. The meeting will take place outdoors under a tent for residents qualified to vote in town affairs. Participants are requested to bring a chair and wear a mask and observe social distancing.

The Plantation’s budget committee took extra care in preparing this year’s Warrant in anticipation of financial consequences of the pandemic. The proposed budget reflects a decrease of $64,481.93 from the previous year.

A petitioned Marijuana Ordinance submitted to the Plantation will be presented as written on the Warrant for a vote. Copies of the Warrant, inclusive of the petitioned ordinance, are available in advance of the meeting at the plantation office. An attested copy has been posted at the Rangeley Post Office.