Dallas Plantation town office closed to public until further notice

DALLAS PLANTATION - The Dallas Plantation town office will be closed to the public until further notice.

All business will be conducted via phone, at 207-864-5991, or email: dallasplt@myfairpoint.net or regular mail: PO Box 460, Rangeley ME 04970. All messages and correspondence will be responded to as quickly as possible.

Licenses & Registrations: expirations/deadlines are extended by 30 days after the end of the public health emergency by Maine Statute. If you have internet access please try the following:

Motor Vehicles, ATVs & watercraft registration online: www1.maine.gov/online/bmv/rapid-renewal

Hunting & Fishing Licenses online: https://www.maine.gov/ifw/index.html

Fire Permits: call 864-3800, or they also available online: www13.informe.org/burnpermit

We appreciate everyone's cooperation and patience during this state of emergency.

- David Schinas, Town Clerk; Assessors Linda Jones, Patricia Ellis and Mark Bridges