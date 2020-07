WELD - The Town of Weld will be conducting the July 14 Primary Election at the Weld Town Hall located at 17 School Street, phone number 585-2915. The hours of voting will be from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Voters are asked to wear a cloth face covering and maintain the six feet physical distancing as recommended by the CDC. Hand sanitizer will be available. The Weld Town Office will be closed on July 14.