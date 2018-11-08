District Attorney reelected to another four-year term

Incumbent District Attorney Andrew Robinson was reelected to another four-year term in District 3 Tuesday, receiving approximately 58 percent of the vote to beat challenger Seth Carey.

With most precincts in Franklin, Androscoggin and Oxford County reporting, Robinson had more than 45,000 votes tallied compared to Carey's 33,000. Robinson, who ran as a Democrat, lives in Farmington while the Republican candidate Carey resides in Auburn.

The race drew statewide attention, mostly due to Carey's ongoing disciplinary proceedings. Carey, who won a contested Republican primary in June, was suspended from practicing law in April after accusations arose during a protection from abuse proceeding held in March.

Maine law requires that District Attorneys be able to practice law in the state.

In Franklin County, Robinson outperformed his district-wide percentages, taking 8,922 votes to Carey's 4,745; good for 65.3 percent. Robinson was boosted in the larger communities, particularly his hometown of Farmington where 2,421 votes were cast in his favor, compared to Carey's 767. Carey did win in Rangeley and Rangeley Plantation.