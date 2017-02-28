Driver arrested following rollover crash in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE - A local woman was arrested yesterday, with police alleging she used marijuana and alcohol prior to a rollover crash on the Sanborn Hill Road.

Tiffany Gerrish, 44 of Chesterville, was arrested on the charge of operation under the influence Monday, following an afternoon crash at the Caldwell and Sanborn Hill Road intersections. According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, police and first responders were dispatched to the area after receiving a report about a rollover crash at 4:37 p.m.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian McCormick responded to the scene, determining that Gerrish's vehicle, traveling on the Caldwell Road, had been going through the intersection with the Sanborn Hill Road when the crash occurred. Gerrish lost control of her vehicle, police say, resulting in it rolling over. Both occupants, Gerrish and a juvenile passenger, were not harmed in the crash.

As a result of the investigation, Nichols said, Gerrish admitted to McCormick that she had used marijuana prior to the crash. McCormick also detected an odor of alcohol on her breath, the sheriff said, and Gerrish was arrested on a charge of OUI and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Maine State Trooper Jed Malcore at the scene.