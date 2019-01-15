Driver transferred by LifeFlight from scene following crash

FARMINGTON - A collision on the Farmington Falls Road this afternoon resulted in one driver being transported via helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center.

According to Farmington Police Department Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, the crash occurred at approximately 2:32 p.m. on the Farmington Falls Road. A 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer truck was traveling east toward New Sharon when it stopped to wait for another vehicle that was turning left out of the roadway. At that point, Hastings said, the truck was struck from behind by a 2017 Dodge van.

The van was owned by Maine Department of Transportation and operated by Aaron Buotte, 32 of Manchester, Maine. The truck was owned by UPS and was operated by Galen Cyr, 47 of Manchester, Conn.

Buotte had to be extricated from the van, which Hastings said suffered front-end damage in the crash, by Farmington Fire Rescue. NorthStar EMS provided care until LifeFlight arrived at the scene, at which point Buotte was transported to CMMC.

Cyr was not hurt in the collision, Hastings said. The tractor trailer truck had a dented rear bumper.

In addition to FPD and NorthStar, firefighters from Farmington and New Sharon Fire Department assisted with traffic control at the scene. The roadway reopened after roughly two hours.

Hastings said that the crash was still under investigation.