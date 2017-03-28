Early morning chase leads to arrest

NEW PORTLAND - An early-morning chase that began in Farmington led Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies north through Strong, Kingfield and New Portland today, resulting in a woman being charged with felony eluding an officer and multiple misdemeanors.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Deputy Derrick Doucette observed a 2015 BMW SUV traveling south on Route 27 in Farmington approximately 17 minutes after midnight. The vehicle was allegedly traveling 30 miles per hour above the listed speed limit and Doucette turned and engaged his blue lights. The vehicle did not stop and accelerated south.

The vehicle traveled in excess of 90 mph, turning north on Route 4 to Strong and continuing north onto Route 145. From there, the vehicle went east on Route 142 toward Kingfield, proceeding onto High Street and heading south onto Route 27. At one point, Nichols said in a statement released Tuesday, the vehicle was determined to be traveling 100 mph in a 30 mph zone.

In New Portland, FCSO Sgt. Kevin Hartley had deployed a tire deflation device on a straight section of Route 27. The driver ran the BMW over the device and eventually stopped.

The operator has been identified as Carter Sides, 23, originally of Alabama but now living in Eustis. She was arrested on one count of felony eluding an officer, a Class C crime, as well as misdemeanor speeding 30 mph or more over the limit, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer, as well as theft by unauthorized taking, as she did not have permission to use the vehicle. She was also issued a summons for two counts of failing to stop at a stop sign, three counts of failing to yield to stationary emergency vehicles and operating a vehicle left of center.

Sides' bail was set at $2,500 cash. Her initial appearance in court will be Wednesday.