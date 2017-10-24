Early morning fire in Strong

STRONG - A report at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday morning sent the Strong Fire Department to a home filled with smoke.

The residents woke to their home full of smoke and soon after, realized there was a fire in the shed attached to one end of the building. The fire was put out and the scene cleared later that morning, determined as an accidental electrical fire.

The victims of the fire are being assisted by a Disaster Action Team from the American Red Cross of Maine to ensure they have shelter and food until they can return home.