Electronics recycling event in Farmington cancelled
FARMINGTON - The 11th annual "Earth Day Every Day!” electronics recycling day event scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled. A makeup date has not been announced.
A collaboration between Old South First Congregation and e-Waste Solutions of Maine, the event allows for the safe recycling of unwanted, old and broken electronics. It is held annually at the Hannaford store in Farmington.
1 Responses »
Leave a Response
A lot of people drove a distance to be there at 9 am and later this morning. very disappointing to find this out after the fact