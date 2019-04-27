Franklin Countys First News

Electronics recycling event in Farmington cancelled

Posted by • April 27, 2019 •

FARMINGTON - The 11th annual "Earth Day Every Day!” electronics recycling day event scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled. A makeup date has not been announced.

A collaboration between Old South First Congregation and e-Waste Solutions of Maine, the event allows for the safe recycling of unwanted, old and broken electronics. It is held annually at the Hannaford store in Farmington.

  1. CM
    April 27, 2019 • 12:47 pm

    A lot of people drove a distance to be there at 9 am and later this morning. very disappointing to find this out after the fact

