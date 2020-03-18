Farmington closes town office, fire station to public

FARMINGTON - Effective immediately, only necessary personnel to the Town of Farmington will be allowed to enter the Town Office or Fire Station.

Citizens who have the capability are encouraged to utilize online services to make payments. Please visit the Town’s website www.farmington-maine.org to find links to available online services.

If a service isn’t available online or you don’t have access to internet, the staff at the town office will assist you in processing your town business via email, USPS or telephone. You should anticipate short delays in processing if we are waiting for checks to arrive via USPS.

You can reach the Town Office staff at 778-6539 Monday the Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thank you for your cooperation during this public health emergency. We urge you to follow the CDC guidelines and stay well.