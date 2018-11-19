Farmington man dies in state prison

WARREN - The Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of a Farmington man at the Maine State Prison late last week.

In a statement released by Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick, officials indicated that Christopher Q. Nault, 50 of Farmington, died Friday morning at the DOC facility in Warren. Nault, who was serving a two-year sentence relating to a probation revocation that began on Jan. 5, 2018, died at approximately 6:41 a.m. Friday.

Maine State Police is investigating the death.