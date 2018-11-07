Farmington man elected to District 113 seat

FARMINGTON - Scott Landry was elected to the State House of Representatives District 113 seat at Tuesday's election.

Landry, a Farmington selectman, retired business owner and the Democratic candidate, received 2,373 votes compared to Paul Brown, a retired educator and the Republican candidate, who received 1,686 votes. While Brown received 34 more votes in New Sharon, Landry racked up a 721-vote margin in Farmington to win the two-town house district.

Landry will fill the seat on the legislature currently occupied by Rep. Lance Harvell (R - Farmington), who did not run this year. Landry ran against Harvell in 2016 for District 113, narrowly losing by a vote of 2,338 to 2,431.