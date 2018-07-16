Farmington man injured in Lagrange ATV crash

LAGRANGE - A Farmington man was seriously injured in an ATV crash that occurred Sunday evening, with two juvenile passengers sustaining minor injuries.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Danny Adams, 53 of Farmington, was driving north along a railroad bed trail in Lagrange at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening, when his ATV left the trail and struck some small trees. Adams' ATV was carrying two juvenile passengers at the time.

Adams received serious injuries and a LifeFlight helicopter transported him the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Both juveniles were wearing helmets when the crash occurred and sustained minor injury.

Responding personnel included members of the Lagrange Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department, Braford Rescue, 3 Rivers Ambulance Service and the Maine Warden Service.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the cause of the crash.