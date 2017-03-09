Farmington man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit trafficking

FARMINGTON - A local man pleaded guilty to conspiracy Thursday, as part of an arranged plea relating to the accused sale of Suboxone out of a Silver Maple Lane residence.

David Engler, 33 of Farmington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit trafficking of a scheduled drug, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to a 3-year suspended sentence with two years of probation.

According to information that Assistant Attorney General David Fisher said the state would have presented had the case gone to trial, the Farmington Police Department began investigating Krista Brown, 29 of Farmington, as part of an unrelated case. Engler was Brown's significant other at the time, Fisher said, and FPD investigators found texts on Brown's phone that indicated ongoing sales of Suboxone.

Following a failed attempt to purchase Suboxone from Engler, Fisher said, police conducted surveillance at Brown and Engler's residence on Silver Maple Lane. Detecting activity consistent with the sale of drugs, police reexamined Brown's phone and interviewed her, Fisher said. At that point, Brown told police that both she and Engler had been selling Suboxone.

Engler was charged with aggravated trafficking, a Class A felony, and criminal conspiracy, a Class B felony. However, Fisher said, Brown later recanted elements of her statement, taking responsibility and indicating that only she had been selling Suboxone. Brown has since been found guilty of a felony trafficking charge.

Engler's plea to a lesser, Class C felony and the associated suspended sentence represented a compromise, Fisher said, with the recommendation speaking to the potential weaknesses in the state's case. Engler's previous criminal record included a drug felony conviction in 2008 in Massachusetts.

Conditions of Engler's probation include no use or possession of illegal drugs, random search for same, as well as drug counseling.