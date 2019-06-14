Farmington Public Library parking limited this summer

FARMINGTON - Use of the parking lot next to the Farmington Public Library will be impacted this summer due to ongoing construction. The lot may have limited spaces or be completely closed between now and Aug. 30.

Construction will include the removal of an in ground oil tank and continued expansion of the University of Maine at Farmington biomass heat system to include UMF's Dearborn Gymnasium and Alumni Theater.

Parking spaces are available on High Street and in the lot off Academy Street. UMF regrets any inconvenience.